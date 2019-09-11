EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville District 7 School Board met Monday for its regular bi-monthly meeting. The short meeting discussed new committees being brought onto the school district and a few other projects.

“I wanted to share a few things about the new committees were just getting started. We’re starting a technology committee," said Superintendent Dr. Jason Henderson. "This committee is really just for teachers, we’re wanting to get some of their opinions of different things as we move forward on our timelines, the devices that might be in the hands of students and teachers. Because such a focus of the board is moving forward with technology we want to move this forward a little bit quicker and get this process started. You can expect at least by the end of fall a timeline of what we’re going to do over the next few years with regards to technology.”

The second committee being added is the Strategic Planning Committee. This committee will assist the board in completing yearly goals for the school district.

“The third committee is that we are beginning is, we’ve been approached by Special Olympics to basically become one of three districts in the nation to sort of showcase. And as part of that, Special Olympics Unified Champion School Program is developing tools that help school districts identify, examine, and enhance social inclusiveness at the district and school levels. And basically, the goal of it is to deepen and broaden social inclusion. As part of this process, we’re forming a district leadership team” said Dr. Henderson.

Also discussed were new requirements being brought on for bullying policies as the state of Illinois requires to review those policies yearly. Something that will be looked over and discussed more at future meetings

Mentioned at the end of the meeting was Project 612. It is a food recovery program that helps take food that isn’t used to give it to those in need. An ongoing project within the Edwardsville School District and now up and running at Edwardsville High School, collection bins are set up for students to leave uneaten items that will then be given to food pantries.

Edwardsville School District 7 Meetings are held the second and fourth Mondays of each month.

