GRANITE CITY – A new comedy show will be playing locally at Patrick’s Bar and Grill following a nearby toy and comic book convention.

Following the Midwest Toy and Comic Fest Presents: Side Quest Granite City, Cryptid Comix will be hosting a comedy night at Patrick’s Bar and Grill. This unique show combines art and comedy. Every ticket purchased enters the attendees into a raffle for a chance to win original artwork made by the founder Wesley Riley.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cryptid Comix is proud to showcase the growing central Illinois stand up comedy community by providing opportunities for comedians and audiences alike to enjoy a fun filled night of laughs.

More like this: