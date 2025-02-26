EDWARDSVILLE - Patrick King has been officially sworn in as a Circuit Judge in the Third Judicial Circuit at the Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville. The ceremony was attended by notable figures including Monsignor David Hoefler, who offered a prayer, as well as other clergy members Father Steven Janoski, Father Stephen Pohlman, and Father Jeff Goeckner.

King’s appointment marks a significant transition in his career, moving from his previous role as a mediator and attorney at MillerKing LLC, where he practiced civil litigation, personal injury, and mediation since 2017. He has also served as a Guardian Ad Litem and has experience in various areas of law including criminal defense and estate planning.

In his new position, King will preside over cases in Madison County, where he is expected to bring his extensive legal background to the bench. His experience in mediation, which he practiced from 2020 to 2025, may influence his approach to resolving disputes in court.

The support for King’s appointment has been evident, with colleagues expressing their well wishes and acknowledging his contributions to the legal community.

“We are thrilled for him and his family,” said the MillerKing Law Firm.

King holds a Juris Doctor degree from Cooley Law School and a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from the University of Missouri-Columbia. His legal career has been complemented by teaching experience as an adjunct professor in criminal justice and business law.

