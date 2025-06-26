ALTON - Alton has welcomed a new restaurant that specializes in “Chicago jerk with Caribbean soul.”

Jasmin Donlow is excited to share Jerked Up, her new restaurant located at 2711 Corner Court in Alton. From shrimp tacos to oxtails, she promises everyone will find something to love at the new spot.

“We’re bringing something new and different to Alton,” she said. “The community is so supportive. I love being able to make the customers from Alton happy and just to bring this to our community. It's a good feeling.”

Donlow explained that she was trained by her friend, a restaurant owner in Chicago, who “showed [her] the ropes” of Chicago jerk food. An Alton native, Donlow was eager to bring her skills back to her hometown.

She noted that the Riverbend region doesn’t have a jerk restaurant, and even St. Louis is missing an authentic Chicago jerk place. She hopes Jerked Up fills a space in the community while providing great food to Alton and beyond.

The restaurant has been a family affair since its soft opening last week, with Donlow’s 16-year-old son Tommy Whitehorn working behind the counter and coming up with the name Jerked Up. Donlow is proud to share the experience with her son and can’t wait to see the future of the restaurant.

Though Jerked Up will have their official grand opening with a full menu on July 5, 2025, they are conducting “test runs” from 1–8 p.m. or until sold out every day this week. You can visit their official Facebook page for more updates on the restaurant as they get closer to their grand opening.

“We want to be perfect with the food, and I want to give great customer service at 100%,” Donlow added. “We haven’t had any complaints yet, so we’re just hoping to get better and better.”

