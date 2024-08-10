EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Steve Stuart has stepped down from his role, effective immediately, to assume the position of executive director of the EGHM Foundation. The EGHM Foundation, established in the late 1970s by the late John Hunter Jr., aims to support Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7.

Dr. Stuart, an alumnus of Edwardsville High School, expressed his gratitude for his tenure as principal.

"It has meant the world to me to serve as principal at EHS," Stuart said. "Being able to give back to the school I graduated from is an amazing feeling and I have many fond memories of these four years that I will carry with me forever."

During his time as principal, Dr. Stuart implemented the Laude system at EHS, designed to shift students' focus from merely aiming for valedictorian status to exploring classes that might ignite their interests.

Dr. Stuart also played a significant role in relaunching the EHS Hall of Fame, which had been dormant since the late 1980s.

"It is great to be able to honor the athletes, coaches, teams, and community members who have given so much to EHS," he added.

Reflecting on his broader impact, Stuart noted, "I am proud of being able to be a part of shaping the lives of so many students, both from my time at Lincoln and then EHS. It was always my goal to develop good citizens that could be productive members of society."

The EGHM Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization, comprises local business leaders who share the belief that a strong school district is vital to quality communities.

As the new executive director, Dr. Stuart looks forward to furthering the foundation's mission. "My hopes for the Foundation are continuing to serve students of District 7, and this will allow me to have a more global impact on lives within the district. I also am excited to keep working with the HOF and the Alumni Association," he said.

John Hunter Jr., a long-time Board of Education member and president, founded the EGHM Foundation to ensure sustained support for District 7 schools. The foundation's efforts continue to be a testament to his vision and commitment to education.