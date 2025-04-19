SPRINGFIELD — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released updated data revealing that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) now affects approximately 1 in 31 children in the United States—an increase from the previous estimate of 1 in 36. Experts attribute this rise not to a surge in incidence, but to improved diagnostic tools, heightened awareness, and more inclusive screening practices that are helping identify children earlier and across a broader spectrum of communities.

“This updated prevalence reflects the strides we’ve made as a society in understanding autism,” said Erica Duijzer, Chief Operating Officer of Hope Clinical Care. “Early and accurate diagnosis is critical—it paves the way for timely interventions that can transform the developmental path for individuals on the spectrum.”

The CDC report underscores positive trends in early detection, with more children being diagnosed at younger ages and from historically underrepresented populations. This progress highlights the importance of expanding access to equitable screening, diagnosis, and support services for all families—regardless of race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic background.

Though the increase in diagnoses may seem alarming at first glance, professionals emphasize that it reflects progress, not a problem. The shift signals a growing understanding of autism, reduced stigma, and a greater commitment to providing tailored support that promotes inclusion, independence, and quality of life.

Hope remains steadfast in its mission to support individuals with autism and their families through advocacy, education, and expanded access to clinical services. We urge parents, educators, and healthcare professionals to remain vigilant, informed, and proactive in recognizing the signs of autism and acting early.

Hope offers a wide range of services and programs for individuals with autism and other developmental and intellectual disabilities in six states: Alabama, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas.

For more information about autism resources and early intervention services, please visit www.hope.us or contact Jodi Ogilvy at (217) 585-5437 ext. 30407 or jogilvy@hope.us.

