ALTON – OSF Medical Group in Alton is pleased to announce a new cardiology nurse practitioner has been added to its staff to better serve the ever-increasing cardiology needs of Riverbend region residents.

Meredith Walter, MSN, ANP-BC, is now seeing patients in need of cardiology care at OSF Medical Group - Cardiology, located at OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Office Building, Suite 300, #2 Saint Anthony’s Way, in Alton. Ms. Walter will see patients Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Walter offers her patients a variety of specialty cardiology services encompassing (but not limited to):

Chest pain

Hypertension

High cholesterol

Heart failure

Coronary Artery Disease management

Walter’s comprehensive, clinical experience also includes:

Served as practitioner, educator, and consultant for patients with advanced heart failure

Valvular heart disease

Experience encompasses rural settings as well as quaternary care hospitals

Women’s health and heart disease

Heart rhythm issues

“My first priority is to establish a friendly rapport with my patients so that I can understand their needs and get to know them on a level that allows for active and meaningful communication between us,” Walter says. “Being able to get a complete understanding of a patient’s needs is vital for me to provide compassionate and comprehensive care to address what health care challenges my patients are facing.”

Ms. Walter has more than 28 years of professional nursing experience with 26 years as a cardiology services nurse with Gateway Cardiology in Jerseyville, IL. She also has acquired hospice and home care nursing experience with BJC Home care (since 2024) as well as direct patient care experience in a RN staff nurse role with Christian Hospital NE (St. Louis, MO) from 1997-1999.

Her education record began by receiving an Associate Degree in Allied Science; Nursing from Lewis & Clark Community College in 1993. She then received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Jewish Hospital College of Nursing (St. Louis, MO) in 2002. Meredith then completed requirements for a Master of Science in Nursing, Adult Nurse Practitioner, 2004.

New or existing cardiology patient appointments for Meredith Walter can be made by calling (618) 474-6277.

Ms. Walter’s addition to OSF Medical Group – Cardiology expands access to vital cardiology health care in the Riverbend region as she teams up Margy Goetten, NP, RN, MSN, BSN, in the Alton office.

Since the heart is one of the most important muscles in the human body, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center has made strategic advances recently to make sure it is “heart healthy” by adding significant “muscle” to its cardiology services specialty program.

Just as a physician recommends patients to develop a plan to maintain a strong and vibrant heart (proper nutrition, exercise, plenty of sleep, reduce stress, etc.), OSF Saint Anthony’s plan to bolster its cardiology specialty services program has consisted of acquiring state-of-the-art technology, adding cardiology specialty providers to its team, and delivering growth in the form of increased patient volumes.

“A strong cardiology services specialty program is vital to any hospital of any size, no matter its geographic location,” says Dennis E. Sands, M.D., chief medical officer, OSF Saint Anthony’s. “Our cardiology service line remains a top strategic priority. Having a strong cardiology program is crucial because it ensures access to high-quality, specialized care for patients with heart conditions, potentially leading to improved outcomes, better diagnosis and treatment options, and a positive impact on community health by addressing the leading cause of death in many populations - cardiovascular disease.”

First, in June 2024, OSF Saint Anthony’s Heart Center introduced its new cardiac catheter lab bringing together a range of sophisticated interventional tools, including clinically proven imaging and physiology capabilities, advanced hemodynamic measurements and cardiac informatics to support clinical excellence and efficiency, enhanced patient care and safety.

The OSF Saint Anthony’s Heart Center cardiac cath lab is a significant investment in cardiac care with the Image Guided Therapy System - Azurion 7 technology from Philips. This technology transforms minimally invasive therapy when treating cardiac conditions such congenital heart disease, cardiac arrhythmia, vascular disease, and endovascular interventions.

A variety of clinical and patient benefits are possible with the cardiac care technology including:

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap (DCR) for Contrast Reduction tool is clinically proven to reduce X-ray contrast agent exposure to the patient by up to 30%.

An estimated additional 135 hours of operational availability per year allows for more patients to be treated.

Reduction in procedure time by up to 17% allowing for quicker patient recovery.

Provide superior patient care, optimize cardiac catheter lab performance, and ability to perform diverse procedures quickly and easily.

With heart disease affecting so many Americans, it’s important to have the right team of doctors and care available close to home. OSF Saint Anthony’s has brought a team of cardiologists to the Riverbend region through an ongoing strategic affiliation with SLUCare Physician Group in St. Louis, part of SSM Health.

These cardiologists bring expertise and the latest technology and best practices in heart care to OSF Saint Anthony’s. “By fully embracing our meaningful collaboration with SLUCare Physician Group, we’re able to bring exceptional medical and surgical cardiologists to the Riverbend region. Doing so ensures that residents have more convenient access to high-quality, sustainable, and innovative cardiac care,” says Dr. Sands.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. Annually, it’s estimated that 695,000 Americans die of heart disease – that’s one in every five deaths.

“OSF Saint Anthony’s and SSM Health share a commitment of delivering high-quality, compassionate, and affordable care to our communities." says Jeremy Fotheringham, Regional President, SSM Health. “Our strategic affiliation with OSF Saint Anthony’s allows us to bring the expertise of our heart care team at SLUCare Physician Group to the Alton community. Together, we’re making sure every patient gets exceptional care that is local, integrated, and accessible to the latest innovations in cardiac care and treatment.”

Another sign that OSF Saint Anthony’s cardiology services specialty program has a ‘healthy heart’ is the increased patient volumes seen throughout 2024, which included:

Echocardiograms = 5.80% increase

Stress tests = 28.72% increase

Electrocardiograms (EKG) = 0.73% increase

Cardiology consultations = 100%+ increase

Interventional cardiology lab monthly procedures = 300% increase

“2024 was a pivotal year for our cardiology services specialty program and we’re using that momentum to maintain and increase utilization of to what has become a well-structured and coordinated service line dedicated to cardiovascular care, with a comprehensive range of services including diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart conditions,” Dr. Sands says.

More information on cardiology services at OSF Saint Anthony’s can be obtained by visiting www.osfsaintanthonys.org.

