GODFREY - Community leaders gathered at the new site of the Byway Discovery Center near Piasa Harbor for a groundbreaking ceremony.

On Wednesday, June 11, 2025, the community came together to celebrate the new Byway Discovery Center, a 4,500-square-foot visitor orientation facility that will open in Spring 2026 along the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway. Located at 10815 Lockhaven Road in Godfrey, this center will provide recreational opportunities and generate tourism dollars.

“One of our thoughts in the early days was to create a space that the public can come out and use and actually interact with the river,” said Alley Ringhausen, executive director of the Great Rivers Land Trust.

Ringhausen explained that the Great Rivers Land Trust recognized the importance of the confluence area and began working to “start implementing this vision” several years ago.

John Hopkins, longest-serving member of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau Board, noted that “never in [his] wildest dreams” did he expect such a large undertaking, but he is excited to see the finished product and proud of the Bureau’s involvement. He thanked the Bureau’s president, Cory Jobe, for his vision.

“This is the beginning of a new era of prosperity and economic development for the entire six-county area that we serve,” Hopkins said. “Tourism…is the new economic engine of the future. And we are the tip of the spear for the new regional economic rebirth. Literally, the sky is the limit.”

State Representative Amy Elik, State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer and State Senator Erica Harriss were in attendance at the ceremony. They thanked community leaders for their involvement in the project and expressed their gratitude for the tourism and economic development that will be generated by the center.

Deputy Governor Andy Manar spoke about the benefits of tourism. He said that Governor J.B. Pritzker looks forward to attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Spring 2026, when the center is slated to open.

“What is good for the Riverbend is good for the State of Illinois,” Manar said. “Today we break ground not just on a building, but on a bold vision for the future of tourism, education and economic growth in the region…This center will serve as a starting point for unforgettable journeys through the Illinois and Mississippi River corridors.”

The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau received a $10 million Capital Bill Grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to fund this project. Cameron Joost with DCEO noted that the department is committed to supporting projects that boost economic growth across the state.

Colonel Andy Pannier with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers echoed Joost’s message of support, adding that the USACE aims to contribute to conversations about the region’s growth. He is proud of the partnership between USACE, organizations like Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, and the local communities.

Jobe said Byway Discovery Center is a “milestone opportunity” for the region. He thanked the community leaders, the Bureau’s Board members, their partners and everyone else who has contributed to the center’s development.

He added that the center will be the “centerpiece” of a larger park setting, with lecture facilities, museum exhibits, an immersive experience, a gift shop and public restrooms. As Phase One of the project kicks off, Jobe looks forward to conceptualizing Phase Two and creating a new space for community members and visitors to enjoy.

“We are all in this together. Not one town, not one leader, not one organization can do it alone. The Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway is a regional corridor of opportunity,” Jobe said. “This is an important moment to look ahead and ask ourselves, what is possible and what is next?”

