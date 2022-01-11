New Books for a New Year

By George Rishel

The holidays are behind us, and winter is upon us. What better time to snuggle up with a good book. This month we offer an eclectic group of new titles for your reading enjoyment.

You will stay occupied for quite a bit with Elizabeth George’s first Inspector Thomas Lynley novel in several years, Something to Hide, especially since it clocks in at 704 pages. A police detective is taken off life support after falling into a coma, but her autopsy reveals the murderous act that caused it all. The detective had been on a special task force with North London’s Nigerian community, requiring Lynley to cope with cultural associations and witnesses that mask their cooperation. He is assisted by Detective Sergeants Barbara Havers and Winston Nkata.

Cleo Coyle keeps things brewing in Honey Roasted, her latest romp by coffeehouse manager Claire Cosi, who creates a honey cinnamon latte for her spring wedding with NYPD detective Mike Quinn. The honey comes from her friend Bea Hasting’s rooftop hive—honey that commands a premium price and is sought after by top chefs. But Hastings is found unconscious, seemingly having fallen from her rooftop hive. Clare has to deal with cutthroat chefs, beekeepers and more.

For those wishing to take an armchair trip to Florida, you couldn’t ask for a better guide to Old Florida than Serge Storms, the hero-villain, of Tim Dorsey’s long-running series. Serge’s new escapade is Mermaid Confidential, where he and his permanently baked sidekick, Coleman, have eschewed a road trip to drop anchor in the Keys at a condo complex with scenic views and friendly neighbors. But the community is at war with investors who are buying up condos to lease to young vacationers who party at all hours. Serge uses his unique talents to persuade the tourist to move along. At the same time, a gang war erupts when a local drug lord passes the family business to his son. Dodging bullets is not what Serge had expected.

Author Gary Paulsen, who passed away recently, wrote numerous wilderness adventure books for middle-grade children. His most noted, Hatchet, has been recommended reading for middle graders since it was published in 186 and was a Newbery honor book. He also wrote two real-life books. One, Guts, recounts the episodes in his own life that formed the themes for his books. More recently, in Gone to the Woods, Paulsen tells how he survived his own turbulent childhood. Now comes Northwind, which may his last book. Set centuries ago, a young person battles to stay alive against the odds where the high seas meet the coastal wilderness. One reviewer notes that with hints of Nordic mythology, Paulsen’s Northwind is his most captivating, adventuresome story yet.



Two other noted middle-grade authors—Jason Reynolds and Gordon Korman—are also releasing new books this month. In Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Reynolds gives us a smash-up of art and text that viscerally captures what it is to be Black, in America, right now. It is about oxygen, what it means to not be able to breathe, for generations. Gordon Korman pens a hilarious new high-concept friendship story in Operation Do-Over. Mason and Ty were once the very best of friends until Ava came along and the two had a terrible fight over her. Mason wants a do-over, but can that really happen? Then he wakes up from a freak accident is back in 7th grade again, but will things actually turn out differently?

Noted biographer of historical fiction, Marie Benedict, takes a look in Her Hidden Genius at Rosalind Franklin, the woman who unlocked the secrets of DNA only to die in anonymity. Franklin needs to take one more X-ray picture to see the double helix structure of DNA, but her contributions would be suppressed by the men around her. Benedict presents a tragic, but inspirational, story of Franklin’s relentless drive to advance our understanding of humankind.

Chris Joyner, an investigative reporter for the Atlanta Constitution, examines the story of Clarence Henderson, a Black sharecropper convicted and sentenced to death three times for a murder he didn’t commit and a prosecution desperate to pin the crime on him despite scant evidence. The Three Death Sentences of Clarence Henderson pits the opposing stories of Homer Chase, sent by the Communist Party to recruit African Americans to the Party, and Thurgood Marshall’s NAACP, over who would take the lead in Henderson’s defense. It is also the story of a community and country at a crossroads choosing between the path it knows is right and the path of least resistance.

Go back a century and a half to the story of the Clotilda, the last ship to carry enslaved people to America in The Last Slave Ship by Ben Raines. On its arrival, the ship was scuttled and remained hidden for 160 years. The author not only found evidence of the ship, but traced the Alabama community founded by the ship’s captives, which prospered in the Jim Crow South. Raines also looks at the descendants of those who transported people into slavery and the descendants of fellow Africans who sold them into slavery. And what it all may mean today.

