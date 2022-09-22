ST. LOUIS - Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of its newest local interest book, St. Louis Sports Memories: Forgotten Teams and Moments from America’s Best Sports Town, by Ed Wheatley.

What city broke barriers by welcoming some of the first African-American baseball players in addition to the first female owners of both an MLB and NFL team? Where have local colleges dominated a specific sport, winning dozens of national titles over as many years? The answer, of course, lies in St. Louis, a hotbed of professional and amateur sports with a diverse history and an evolving legacy of success.

In St. Louis Sports Memories: Forgotten Teams and Moments from America’s Best Sports Town, relive the highlights from the championships to the crossroads of social change that have characterized St. Louis’s sports scene for more than a century. Learn about the tennis legend who found an accepting environment to master his game during the racial turmoil of the 1960s. Make sure you can recite both the four MLB teams and the four NFL teams that have called St. Louis home.

Each moment or memory is accompanied by history and anecdotes to form an indelible vignette showcasing some of the most loved as well as the long-forgotten stories of the names you know and the ones you should know.

Local award-winning author Ed Wheatley brings his die-hard fan perspective to this unique and nostalgic look at St. Louis’s winning record. Root for the home teams and for the bygone heroes in this town that boasts one of the greatest histories in the annals of sports.

St. Louis Sports Memories: Forgotten Teams and Moments from America’s Best Sports Town is available October 1 wherever books are sold.

