CARLINVILLE - There's something for almost everyone in a fast-moving new book on Madison County history that is loaded with facts and anecdotes.

Writer Tom Emery of Carlinville is releasing The Madison County History Reader, a collection of over sixty of his articles on a wide array of subjects relating to the history, people, and places of Madison County.

The reader is different than any other book on county history and looks at many fascinating aspects of the past in this area. Many leading towns in the county are covered in some fashion in the book, which is 170 pages long and fully illustrated.

Topics include the origins of the county, pioneer experiences in Madison’s earliest days, as well as the Civil War era, and some of the remarkable women the county has produced.

Other topics include world wars, education, natural disasters, sports, celebrities, and early holidays.

Article continues after sponsor message

Emery’s work is familiar to area readers, as his articles regularly appear across Madison County. He has also appeared at a variety of speaking engagements in Alton, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Maryville, Godfrey, Wood River, and elsewhere.

Articles with Emery’s byline have appeared in over 150 newspapers, and he has created thirty-eight book and booklet titles in his career. He has won fourteen awards from the Illinois State Historical Society. We are certainly happy and proud to have him as a regular contributing writer at The Buzz!

The Madison County History Reader sells for $21.99 plus $1.49 tax and $3.52 postage ($27 total). Reserve copies are recommended.

Orders may be placed using PayPal (use the e-mail enjoyhistorytoday@ gmail.com) or mail by sending your name, address, phone, and check or money order to History in Print, 337 E. Second South, Carlinville, IL 62626. For more information, call 217-710-8392.

This story was originally printed in the March 2022 issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine, a free magazine distributed monthly in 11 Illinois counties. For more information, additional stories and more, visit http://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.

More like this: