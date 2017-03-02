OKAWVILLE SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

NEW BERLIN 46, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 43: New Berlin held off a Metro East Lutheran comeback bid to eliminate the Knights 46-43 in a IHSA Class 1A Okawville Sectional semifinal game Wednesday night.

The Pretzels advanced to the sectional final at 7 p.m. Friday against the host Rockets, with the winner moving into Tuesday's Jacksonville Supersectional against the Brown County Sectional winner at the Jacksonville Bowl.

The Pretzels advanced with a 22-9 record; MEL was eliminated at 18-14.

Noah Coddington led the Knights with 14 points, with J.J. Schwarz adding 13, Larry Harris nine, Braden Woolsey six and Demonte Bean four; Max Day led New Berlin with 20 points, with Casey Bixby adding 10 and Hunter Stockton.

