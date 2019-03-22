BELLEVILLE, ILL. (Mar. 22, 2019) - Clayborne and Wagner LLP is pleased to announce that attorney Jennifer Pitzer has joined the firm in the practice area of Personal Injury Litigation.

Prior to joining Clayborne & Wagner, Pitzer spent six years as a law clerk in the Southern District of Illinois with particular emphasis on Section 1983 litigation. Pitzer was also formerly an associate of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, where she worked on municipal matters, labor & employment, school law, and toxic torts.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Jennifer to our firm,” said Michael L. Wagner, Partner of Clayborne & Wagner LLP. “Her qualifications and background in Personal Injury Litigationis something we are excited about and eager to share with our clients.”

Pitzer received her Juris Doctor Degree in lawfrom the St. Louis University School of Law in 2011. She also served as managing editor for the Saint Louis University Law Journal “Teaching Admiralty” issue. She received a top student award in Civil Procedure 1, Civil Procedure 2, Constitutional Law 1, Constitutional Law 2, and Health Care law.

Pitzer was admitted to the Illinois bar in 2011 and the Missouri bar in 2012 and can be reached by calling 618.239.0187 or via email,jpitzer@cswlawllp.com.

More like this: