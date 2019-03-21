BELLEVILLE, ILL. (Mar. 21, 2019) - Clayborne and Wagner LLP is pleased to announce that attorney Corinne Mitchell has joined the firm in the practice area of Personal Injury Litigation and Animal Law.

Prior to joining Clayborne & Wagner, Mitchell spent two years as a law clerk to the Honorable Judge David R. Herndon in the Southern District of Illinois, with a particular emphasis on mass actions and multi-district litigation. Prior to clerking, Mitchell served as an associate attorney for HeplerBroom LLC, where she worked exclusively on the complex litigation team, working closely on high profile toxic tort trials in the city of St. Louis.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are more than pleased to welcome Corinne to our growing firm,” said James F. Clayborne, Jr, Partner of Clayborne & Wagner LLP. “Her talent and experience in products liability and personal injury will provide a valuable skillset to our clients. She is sure to be a great asset to our team.”

Mitchell received her Juris Doctor Degreefrom the University of Illinois College of Law in2015 where she participated in moot court and was a selected finalist of the ABA Negotiations Competition.

Mitchellwas admitted to the Illinois bar in 2015 and the Missouri bar in 2016and can be reached by calling 618.239.0187 or via email, cmitchell@cswlawllp.com.

More like this: