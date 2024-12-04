GLEN CARBON — Father McGivney Catholic's boys basketball team faced a challenging opponent on Tuesday night, Dec. 3, 2024, and encountered a 52-43 defeat against New Athens.

The game unfolded at Father McGivney's home court, where New Athens took an early lead, finishing the first quarter ahead 13-10. The teams entered halftime tied at 23, but the third quarter proved pivotal. New Athens outscored McGivney 18-5 during that period, establishing a 41-28 lead heading into the final quarter. McGivney rallied in the fourth, outpacing New Athens 15-11, but ultimately fell short.

David Carroll and Aiden Willis were the standout scorers for McGivney, each contributing 14 points. Tyler Jacobs, Chase Jansen, and Owen Kolesa added three points each, while Hayden Apotheker chipped in two points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Isaiah Lintker led New Athens with 21 points, supported by Tommy Dutkanych with 11 points. Cole Dachsteiner, Carson Lauer, and Camden Taylor each scored four points, while Brady Middlendorf and Will Mulholland added three points apiece. Sawyer Sullivan contributed two points.

Coach Cory Clauser reflected on the game, stating, "We had our chances. It tested our depth because we had a couple guys banged up against a veteran team. I think the third quarter was the key to the game where they outscored us by 13 points."

Father McGivney will look to bounce back as they return to action at home on Friday against Metro East Lutheran.

More like this: