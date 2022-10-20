ALTON - New asphalt is now down on Belle Street across from Mac’s and Riverbender buildings. Next week, striping for the new asphalt strip will take place.

Mayer Company has done the concrete work and the asphalt and done an outstanding job, Rob Lenhardt, an owner of Mac’s, said today.

Mac himself, and Rob, were both out surveying the new asphalt Thursday afternoon. Mayer Company was busy with asphalt work on Belle Street beyond Mac's area as Thursday ended.

“We are glad it is over,” Rob said of the sewer repair work near his location on Belle Street.” “It has been hard on business, but in the future, with floods and more it will help all of us downtown.”

