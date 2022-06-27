New Amphibian And Reptile Guide Sparks Interest.

EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Terrestrial Ecologist John Crawford, along with co-authors Christopher Phillips and Andrew Kuhns, recently published a field guide focusing on Illinois amphibians and reptiles.

The second edition of the “Field Guide to Amphibians and Reptiles of Illinois” replaces the first edition, published more than 20 years ago. This new edition offers up-to-date information on the state’s 102 species of frogs and toads, salamanders, turtles, lizards, and snakes.

“We spent a great deal of time updating the species information to incorporate new knowledge that has been generated over the past twenty years,” Terrestrial Ecologist John Crawford said.

Numerous projects have been underway to better understand species distribution and the natural history of many species in the state. The updated field guide also provides shaded range maps, better reflecting the distribution of all amphibians and reptiles throughout Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We hope this book will spark an interest in these awesome animals among the general public,” Crawford said. “Illinois has great species diversity across the state and this book can serve as a starting point for anyone interested in learning more.”

To order your copy of the Field Guide to Amphibians and Reptiles of Illinois visit https://www.press.uillinois.edu/.

For more information on John Crawford’s research visit http://www.ngrrec.org/Terrestrial/.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

More like this: