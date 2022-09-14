ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Rotary has been behind so many focal points in the community's history. The group has a new signature project in the heart of Downtown Alton with the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Park on Third and Easton Streets.

The park will become another crown jewel for the City of Alton and Andy Bowen - a past Rotary president from 2020-2021 - and current president Antione Williams, could not be more proud of the work.

Bowen said the new park was done as a service project in conjunction with the Rotary’s 100th anniversary. Bowen pointed out that the new park will have amphitheater-style seating for up to 200 people. He added there will be a circular plaza in the middle with greenery and trees on the hillside.

Stutz Excavating has been seen hard at work in the park in recent days.

The past Rotary Club president said this idea came about roughly three years ago and has been worked on ever since.

“The history of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club shows it has done such good projects in the City of Alton, Godfrey, and in the community. It will be great to have the Alton-Godfrey Rotary name on this new park after all the community work over the years.”

Bill Moyer, a long-time Rotarian, said he was very proud of the work that has been done on the new park and is excited to see it open. He was once the long-time owner of the Stratford Hotel and has played a significant part in Alton-Godfrey Rotary projects over the years in the area.

Bowen said people will love the seating around the patio and up the hill. He added the new park should be great for Marquette students and people in the community.

“We are hoping this is attractive to the community at large,” he said. “We are even putting in some electrical outlets throughout the park in case there are bands or people who want to work outside there.”

Giant City Properties has also been a significant contributor to the project, Bowen said, and the City of Alton has endorsed the new park. It will be directly across from Alton City Hall.

“We are proud the park has been privately funded," Bowen added. "There should be a beautiful view of the river to look out at the Clark Bridge or a great view for fireworks.

“This fits in perfectly with the Rotary motto of 'Service Above Self.'"

