ALTON - The Cyclery franchise continues to grow and prosper in its latest store addition at 3100 Homer Adams Parkway.

The Cyclery also has locations at 2472 Troy Road in Edwardsville and 1225 Thouvenot Lane in Shiloh.

“It’s definitely a family-run bus,” David Parks, assistant general manager for the company, said. “Steve Parks opened the business in 1979. He was the original owner and ever since, it has grown every year. We are trying to expand the health and well-being across Madison and St. Clair counties by providing the great service and quality of products. We believe we have the best products out there on the market along with the best people working at our locations.”

The Alton Cyclery will not only offer a complete range for cycling needs in the Riverbend area, but also offers fitness equipment and running gear.

“It’s great being back in the Alton area and seeing a lot of familiar faces” said Tom Harp, store manager and former owner of Wild Trak Bikes. “We have a great selection of bikes and are excited to be able to offer fitness equipment as well. We are excited to be part of the Alton/Godfrey community.

Article continues after sponsor message

“As a family owned business, we know how important community is and are happy to bring 37 years of bicycle and fitness experience to Alton,” said Cyclery franchise owner Steve Parks.

The Alton Cyclery had a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Dec. 10 at its new location and is now open for everyone’s Christmas shopping needs.

David Parks said the Alton Cyclery will offer Tom Harp’s many years of experience and it is also nice for people to see a friendly face.

“It’s like walking into ‘Cheers’ (a previous hit television series),” David said. “It’s nice that everybody knows your name and seeing Tom Harp with us and having everything we have in Edwardsville and Shiloh- the bicycles, fitness, equipment, running shoes- will be a great service to the community.”

The Cyclery offers lifetime adjustments on bikes and has provided this service for "30-something years," David Parks said.

“We have seen a lot of bike shops come in and leave, but we are one of the only ones who stuck around with the best value you can get,” David Parks said. “We all run, ride and exercise, so we understand what the customers are talking about and want.”

More like this: