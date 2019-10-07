ALTON – The new fire chief and members of the Alton Fire Department will help Riverbender Community Center celebrate National Fire Prevention Week this Friday during Open Play.

“This Friday during Open Play, youths will get to meet Chief Jesse Jemison and other members of the fire department,” Riverbender Community Center Executive Director Jeff Allsman said. “They will also learn about fire prevention and safety and get an opportunity to don firefighter gear and participate in a relay race through an obstacle course that will simulate what a real firefighter might experience.”

Chief Jemison, a former Marine, was recently appointed fire chief after serving more than 28 years in the department. He is the first African American firefighter in Alton to rise above the rank of captain and was formerly deputy chief prior to accepting his new position.

