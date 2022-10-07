ALTON - Eye Envy Studio is a new beauty business that has opened at 200 North Center Drive, Suite E, in Alton. Owner and founder Kayla Covington said they offer everything from permanent makeup to body sculpting/contouring, scar camouflage, lip fillers, and more using natural products.

Aside from permanent makeup, Covington said the rest of her services are offered with absolutely no needles or surgery, which makes Eye Envy Studio stand out.

“I don’t think the other beauty shops do a lot of the services that I do,” she said. “I do lip fillers and I don’t use needles - it’s with a hyaluronic pen, so there are no needles involved. My body sculpting has no needles involved, no surgery - it’s more sessions, but everything is natural.”

During the COVID-19 Panemic, Covington said she took beauty classes in Atlanta and wanted to bring what she learned from Atlanta to Alton.

“COVID had us in the house forever, and I just know everybody’s into beauty, so I started going to classes in Atlanta, Georgia,” she said. “I wanted to bring what they had in the big city back to our little town.”

Covington added that with her permanent makeup services, customers can “throw away their eyebrow pencils” and just “wake up and go.”

“Come on out, have some fun, and get beautified!” she said.

Eye Envy Studio currently operates by appointment only, and Covington said they’re planning on hosting a “soft opening” on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with further details to be announced in the future.

Visit this link for pricing and to book an appointment. For more information about Eye Envy Studio and their services, visit their Facebook page or website, or call them at (618) 510-9083.