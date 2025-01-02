ALTON — Eric Sykes officially began his role as the new theater director for the Alton Little Theater on January 1, 2025. His appointment comes with significant support, as local entrepreneur Eddie Sholar and the Village Dispensary announced on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, that they have made a substantial donation to the theater.

The unexpected donation from Sholar and the Village Dispensary company has provided a crucial lifeline for the theater during a major plumbing issue. Village Dispensary and Sholar have donated the full amount needed to repair the sewer problems.

“We are just beyond blessed by our community which is helping us through this tough time,” Sykes said. He described Sholar and his staff as a “godsend” and commended the Village Dispensary for their commitment to supporting the local arts. “Eddie walked in and saved us,” Sykes added, highlighting the positive impact of the donation on the theater’s future.

Sykes has been involved with the theater since March of the previous year, and he expressed his enthusiasm for the position and the community.

He noted the challenges of the community theater. They operate with a "razor-thin margin," where productions can cost between $5,000 to $15,000 before considering expenses for costumes and set pieces.

Article continues after sponsor message

The theater is currently preparing for January 2025 shows, with a meeting scheduled for Thursday night to discuss upcoming productions. Sykes emphasized the importance of community support, stating, “Our goal is to give back to our community as well.”

The Alton Little Theater has a long-standing history in the region, and Sykes hopes to build on that legacy with the help of local businesses and community members. As he settles into his new role, the theater looks forward to an exciting year ahead, bolstered by renewed financial support and a shared commitment to the arts.

"Eddie Sholar and the Village Dispensary employees are just wonderful people," he said. "Berco will have the theater fixed up in no time."

Sykes also thanked Berco for the processes they will use and their commitment to the Riverbend area in their community service efforts.

Sykes used to work at KMOX Radio in St. Louis and he said when he heard Eddie's voice he immediately recognized it from the famous commercials with the late Mike Shannon for Fast Eddie's in Alton. He stressed what an honor it was for him to meet Eddie in person.

"I remembered when they cut the commercials at KMOX," he said. "I want to make sure this progress continues. This community is the kind I love to be in. I am so thankful."

More like this: