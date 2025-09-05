EAST ST. LOUIS – Federal, state, and local leaders joined the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Mt. Sinai Development Corporation, and Rise Community Development in late August to celebrate the grand opening of Winstanley Park, a transformational new affordable housing development delivering 38 modern apartments and townhomes, plus a range of community amenities close to downtown East St. Louis.

“Winstanley Park shows what is possible when state and local stakeholders, regional community organizations, and residents come together with a shared vision,” said Karen Davis, Deputy Executive Director of IHDA. “This development doesn’t just provide quality housing. It restores hope, stability, and opportunity to families while transforming once-abandoned property into a cornerstone of community pride.”

Located at 1100 Martin Luther King Drive, Winstanley Park offers one, two, three, and four-bedroom units primarily serving families earning at or below 60% of the Area Median Income ($66,840 for a household of four). Units feature open floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and fully equipped kitchens.

“Without quality, affordable housing, Illinois communities cannot cultivate jobs, cultural amenities and other factors that enhance quality of life for residents,” said Illinois State Senator Chris Belt (D-East St. Louis). “This project is about giving our families a safe, affordable place to call home while laying the foundation for the neighborhood’s long-term growth. Developments like Winstanley Park are key to restoring East St. Louis to the thriving community we know it can be again.”

Winstanley Park reshaped a long-vacant former industrial site into the adaptive reuse of 10 apartments. The development also includes 12 garden units and 16 townhomes of new construction. All the residences are designed to serve working families and breathe new life into East St. Louis. A new community center, set to begin construction later this year, will be operated by the Sinai Family Life Center, providing free after-school childcare and family services for residents.

“Our mission has always been to invest in people by investing in our neighborhood,” said Dennis Jackson, Mt. Sinai Development Corporation Executive Director. “Winstanley Park is the result of years of persistence, partnership, and a belief that East St. Louis can and will thrive again. This is more than housing. It’s a catalyst for opportunity and a stepping stone towards long-term neighborhood renewal.”

The $13 million project represents the third phase in a long-term revitalization effort for the Winstanley Park neighborhood. Over the past 17 years, IHDA and the Mt. Sinai Development Corporation have financed 60 single-family rental homes in the area. The broader master plan envisions more than 220 new homes, a home repair fund for existing homeowners, new recreational facilities, and commercial investment.

Funding for Winstanley Park included Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and COVID-19 Affordable Housing Grant dollars from IHDA, a HOME Investment Partnership Program loan from St. Clair County, a sponsor loan from the Mt. Sinai Development Corporation, and a construction loan from Midland State Bank.

Winstanley Park is already at full occupancy, reflecting the overwhelming demand for quality affordable housing in the region.

About the Illinois Housing Development Authority

IHDA is a self-supporting and mission-driven state agency dedicated to financing the creation and preservation of affordable housing in Illinois. IHDA offers affordable mortgages and down payment assistance for homebuyers, provides financing for the development of affordable rental housing, and manages a variety of assistance programs to create communities where all Illinoisans can live, work, and thrive. Since it was established in 1967, IHDA has delivered more than $29 billion in state, federal, and leveraged financing to make possible the purchase, development, or rehabilitation of 335,750 homes and apartments for low- and middle-income households. For more information on IHDA programs, visit www.ihda.org.

