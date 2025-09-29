O’FALLON, Ill. – HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Dr. Roula al-Dahhak, a board-certified neurologist, to HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth’s at 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., Suite 5000, O’Fallon, Illinois. Dr. al-Dahhak has more than 30 years of clinical experience.

She specializes in neuromuscular diseases, clinical neurophysiology and cognitive rehabilitation. As a staff physician at John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis, Dr. al-Dahhak founded the Memory Training Center, where she offered personalized cognitive training programs for adults experiencing memory and attention difficulties. She holds board certifications in neurology, clinical neurophysiology and neuromuscular medicine from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

After earning her medical degree from Damascus University Faculty of Medicine in Damascus, Syria, Dr. al-Dahhak completed her neurology residency at Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, followed by fellowships in clinical neurophysiology and neuromuscular medicine at the same institution. Dr. al-Dahhak is a member of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Roula al-Dahhak, visit hshs.org or call 618-641-5803.

