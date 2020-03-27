ALTON - Angela Roark of Zoom in on Nature Photography, Alton, submitted these featured eaglet photos on Friday.

The Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau reports there are two baby eaglets now nesting on the Berm Highway.

Some facts about eaglets are as follows:

Eaglets are nestlings for 10 to 12 weeks on average. By the time they turn 9 weeks old, they are fully grown. Eaglets are fed one to eight times a day with parents carrying prey to the nest. After 3 or 4 weeks, the female provides as much food as males and by end of nesting, the female provides most of the food.

The eagle watching season around the Riverbend region typically starts at the end of December and runs to end of February. The eagles migrate to the region when the cold weather hits up north. There are some resident eagles in the area.

Right now, there is no foilage on trees, so it is a good time to view the nesting eaglets.

If you have photo submissions during the coronavirus shutdown, e-mail them to news@riverbender.com and Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com will publish. Thank you to Angel Roark for the eaglet submission.

