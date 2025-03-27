EDWARDSVILLE - Riley Nelson's fourth home run of the season, a solo shot in the fifth inning, turned out to be the difference, as Edwardsville's softball team held off a late Piasa Southwestern rally to take a 4-3 win Wednesday afternoon, March 26, 2025, at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex.

The win kept the Tigers undefeated on the season at 4-0, while the Piasa Birds fell to 1-1-1 with their first loss of the campaign.

Southwestern scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning to go on top 1-0, but Edwardsville scored three times in the bottom of the inning, then went ahead 4-1 on Nelson's solo homer. The Birds scored twice in the top of the seventh, and had the tying run on base when the Tigers got the outs they needed to pull out the 4-3 win.

Nelson ended the game with three hits and an RBI for the Tigers, while Madi Kolakowski had two hits and an RBI, Carlie Jones also had two hits, Amelia Wilfong had a hit and an RBI, and both Brooke Burris and Maggie Bray each had a hit.

Marley Fox got the start inside the circle, and earned the win, striking out four, while Kylie Lintker fanned three to get the save.

The Tigers go to Chatham Glenwood for a two-night doubleheader Friday, with the first game starting at 4:30 p.m., then host Plainfield North from suburban Chicago Monday at 4:30 p.m., and host Granite City Tuesday, also at 4:30 p.m.

