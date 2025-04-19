

EDWARDSVILLE - Riley Nelson had a big game in the circle, allowing only one run on four hits, while striking out 11, while catcher Remi Werden drove home a pair of runs, and both Audrey De La Torre Cruz and Lily Stone also drove in runs, as Edwardsville won over Triad 4-1 in a Good Friday morning special at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex.

It was a very special day at the ballpark, with the Tigers celebrating Alumni Day, where many former Edwardsville players returning attending the game, and an Easter Egg hunt for children on the field following the game, with players from both schools setting up the field for the hunt.

For the game itself, Nelson was at her best, striking out five of the first seven batters she faced, and seven of the first 11, in rolling along to a complete game win.

"It's awesome to see her come out like that," said Edwardsville head coach Caty Happe, "and she threw a great game."

The Tigers had enough offense to back up Nelson's performance in the circle, pounding out 10 hits on the day.

"Triad's a great hitting team," Happe said, "so to be able to keep them off balance is huge. And then, we did just enough at the plate to get runners across. We left a lot on, but we did enough to get at least four out of them."

The Tigers have been on a roll for most of the season, and improved to 13-4. Happe agreed that it's a good sign for things ahead for the team.

"We're excited for a little break, and then, back at it," Coach Happe said. "Up and down the lineup, we've been getting some better swings, we had some good opportunities to get better today."

Of course, next week will be another big week for the Tigers, and Happe knows her team will be ready to roll.

"For sure," Happe said. "So we're looking forward to it."

Nelson indeed started off very hot, striking our five of the first seven batters she faced, hitting Addi Jones with a pitch in the first inning, and gave up her first hit in the third, a single to Syd Horn.

In the Edwardsville second, with one out, Amelia Wilfons singled and stole second, and moved along to third on a Jones single. Both scored on a double into the gap by Werden to make it 2-0. In the third inning, Brooke Burris singled, and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Sophie Antonini, but was thrown out at third on a great throw by the first baseman. With two out, Nelson doubled, and scored on a RBI single by De La Torre Cruz to make it 3-0.

Nelson continued to roll into the circle until the top of the sixth, when Andie Green led off with a single, was sacrificed to second by Delaney Hess, and scored on a grounder by Addison Hagerty to make the score 3-1 for the Tigers. Edwardsville got the run back in the home half, starting with a walk to Carlie Jones, who was sacrificed to second by Werden, and one out later, was singled in by Stone to make the final 4-1.

Werden led the Tigers with two hits and two RBIs, while Jones also had two hits, De La Torre Cruz and Stone each had a hit and RBI, and Antonini, Burris, Madi Kolakowski, Nelson and Amelia Wilfong each had a hit. Nelson went all the way in the circle, allowing an earned run on four hits, striking out 11 to gain credit for the win.

The Tigers go to 13-4, and next play at O'Fallon next Tuesday, host Calhoun Hardin in a big game on Wednesday, and host Collinsville next Thursday, with all three games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

