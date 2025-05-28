EDWARDSVILLE – Riley Nelson had another dominant pitching performance in the circle on Tuesday afternoon, May 27, 2025, allowing one run on two hits in the first inning, then settling down and retiring the last 19 batters in a row, striking out 15, as Edwardsville took an 8-1 win over Alton in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 4A regional at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex.

After conceding the opening run, the Tigers scored five in the first, then once in the fourth, and twice more in the fifth to produce the final score, getting the big hits when they needed it early on, and never looking back.

“The first thing we gave up that run,” said Edwardsville head coach Caty Happe, “and then, Riley really locked in, wanted to come back and competed really hard the rest of the game, and the defense made plays behind her.”

That they did, and the five-run first inning made a big difference in the game as well.

“They responded well after a run was scored,” Happe said, “and did a really good job. Later on in the game, we struggled getting runs across whenever we had people on, so, it gives up something to focus on in practice, but responded early really well.”

It’s only the first win for the Tigers in their quest for the state championship, but it’s only one win, and there’s still a long way to go. But as is said, you’ve got to start somewhere.

“I’m really just trying to get the girls to enjoy the process,” Happe said. “A lot of teams never win a regional, so to be able to enjoy competing without expectation, and really play the game the way it’s supposed to is what we’re really wanting for them.”

The Tigers will play O’Fallon, who won the second semifinal over Quincy 6-2 Tuesday night, and Happe expected a good game between the Blue Devils and Panthers.

“It’ll be a good game,” Happe said about the Friday night matchup.

She’s also looking ahead to the remainder of the postseason with her players.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’ve got a good group of kids who want to play, and want to be together,” Happe said. “So, hopefully, we can make it a really far run.”

After Nelson struck out the first two batters, Sydney Moore singled, stole second, and scored on Laci Fischer’s two-out single. That would be the extent of the Redbirds’ offense on the day, as Nelson locked in, and retired the next 19 batters in a row, striking out a total of 13, eight of them on called third strikes.

In the bottom of the first, Edwardsville fought back, starting with a Brooke Burris double, then Sophie Antonnini singled, stole second, and scored along with Burris on Nelson’s double to left field. Audrey De La Torre Cruz then tripled home Nelson to make it 3-1, and a sacrifice fly to right by Marley Fox scored De La Torre Cruz. The Tigers weren’t quite done, and Grace Oertle tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Amelia Wilfong to make it 5-1.

In the fifth, Burris led off with a single, and went to third on a base hit by Antonini, and Nelson hit a line drive that was caught by the shortstop, but Burns alertly tagged up and scored on the play to make it 6-1, In the sixth, with one out, Maggie Bray reached on an error, and was tripled home by pinch hitter Maksine Straub. She scored on a ground out back to the box on another alert play, creating the final score of 8-1.

Burris had two hits for the Tigers, while Antonini also had two hits, Nelson had a hit and three RBIs, De La Torre Cruz had two hits and an RBI, Fox came up with two hits and a RBI, both Oertle and Bray had hits, and Straub also came up with a hit. Nelson also went all the way in the circle, allowing an earned run on two hits.

Makenzie Rayfield pitched a complete game in the circle, allowing eight runs, seven earned, on 12 hits, walking none and fanning two.

The Redbirds end their season 7-22, while the Tigers go to 24-8, and meet O’Fallon in the final Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

The winner goes to the Normal Community West sectional, where they’ll play the Belleville West winner in a neutral-site game on June 3, also at 4:30 p.m., with the winner going to the final June 6 at 4:30 p.m.

The sectional winner plays against the Lockport Township sectional winner in the super-sectional game at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, June 9 at 6:30 p.m., with the state finals set for June 13-14 at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: