EDWARDSVILLE - Pitcher Riley Nelson struck out 11 in six innings of work inside the circle, Amelia Wilfong had three hits, and Brooke Burris had two RBIs as Edwardsville bounced back from being swept in a doubleheader on Friday to take a 9-3 win over Plainfield North of suburban Chicago in a softball game played Monday at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex.

The Tigers are now 5-2, and bounced back well from being swept in a road doubleheader at Chatham Glenwood 5-4 and 10-4 on Friday afternoon and evening. It was Edwardsville's first two losses of the season.

Edwardsville jumped out to an early lead with four runs in the first to go up 4-0, but Plainfield North scored twice in the top of the third to halve the lead at 4-2. Edwardsville scored four more times in the bottom of the fourth to go up 8-2, with North scoring once in the top of the fifth to make it 8-3. Edwardsville then scored a single run in the bottom of the sixth to take the 9-3 decision.

Wilfong led the way for Edwardsville with three hits and a RBI, while Burris delivered two hits and two RBIs, Marley Fox came up with two hits and a RBI, Sophie Antonini, Audrey De La Torre Crux, and Grace Oertle each had a hit and RBI, and Carlie Jones and Madi Kolakowski each had a hit.

Nelson was magnificent again in the circle, going six innings and allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits, walking three, and fanning 11. Kylie Linker pitched in the seventh, and only allowed one hit to nail down the win.

Plainfield North is now 1-6, while Edwardsville goes to 5-2, and next plays at home on Tuesday against Granite City, then opens its Southwestern Conference slate against Collinsville, also at home, on Thursday, and continues its home stand Friday against Civic Memorial, with all games starting at 4;30 p.m.

