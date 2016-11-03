EDWARDSVILLE - There's nothing like showing those you love how much they mean to you.

Nelson Elementary School in Edwardsville did just that as they held their annual Kindergarten Grandparents' Day celebration on Thursday, Oct. 27.

"Students have been learning new songs since the beginning of the school year in preparation for this 'grand' day!" Nelson Principal Dr. Tanya Patton said. "In addition, kindergarten students made a video explaining why they loved their grandparents."

The kindergarten classes shared several reasons why they loved their grandmothers and grandfathers, ranging "my grandparents have a cool dog" to "my grandma buys me ice cream all of the time."

"Whatever the reason," Patton said, "it was clear that Nelson's kindergarten students truly love their grandparents."

After the formal program, students and their grandparents snacked on cookies, juice and toured their student's classroom.

"It was a special and fun day for our kindergarteners and their grandparents," Patton said, "some of whom even attended Nelson when they were in grade school."

