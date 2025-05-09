EDWARDSVILLE - Ace senior pitcher Riley Nelson threw a complete game in the circle, giving up three hits while walking one and striking out 12, while five different players had RBIs as Edwardsville defeated Alton in a Southwestern Conference softball game Thursday afternoon, May 8, 2025, at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex.

Nelson has struck out 23 batters in two starts, including 11 in a win over Belleville West on Tuesday, as she continues to be one of the area's top pitchers.

The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning, then followed up with six more in the second, then scored twice in the fourth to take the win over the Redbirds.

Amelia Wilfong had a hit and RBI for Edwardsville, while Sophie Antonini, Grace Oertle, Carlie Jones, Maggie Bray, and Maksine Straub also had hits, with Brooke Burris, Maddy Aldrich, Audrey De La Torre Cruz, and Lily Stone also driving in runs. Nelson pitched a complete game in the circle, not allowing a hit or run to go along with her one walk and 12 strikeouts, and was credited with the win.

Lilly Henkhaus, Sophia Hanneken, and Gabbu Terrell had the three hits for the Redbirds, while Sydney Moore started in the circle, and was charged with the loss, going 1.2 innings, and allowed eight runs, six earned, on only two hits, but walked six and struck out two. Makenzie Rayfield went the final 2.1 innings, and gave up three runs, one earned, on four hits, walking none and fanning one.

The Redbirds are now 4-17, and start a three-game road trip, playing at Belleville West on Tuesday, at Granite City next Thursday, and are at Freeburg on May 19, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Tigers improve to 19-4 and will compete in a tournament in Pontiac this weekend, meeting the host Indians on Friday at 4:30 p.m., then play twice on Saturday, against Lemont at 10 a.m., then play against St. Charles North at 12:30 p.m. Edwardsville returns home for games on Tuesday against East St. Louis, and Wednesday against Columbia, both games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

