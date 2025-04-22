CLINTON COUNTY - On the evening of April 21, the sheriff’s office responded to emergency calls reporting individuals trapped in floodwaters on Airport Road, just east of Billhartz Road.

At 8:22 p.m., neighbors from three nearby residences arrived at the scene after hearing calls for help. They found a man who said his vehicle had been swept away, with his wife still inside.

First responders soon arrived and heard a woman screaming for help. Two of the neighbors, Brandon and Lucas Wobbe, returned to their home to retrieve a small boat. They launched it and navigated the dark floodwaters using only flashlights.

Within minutes, the Wobbe brothers located the woman clinging to vegetation and rescued her by pulling her into the boat.

They then traveled through the woods and down a deep ditch to reach a waiting ambulance, where emergency personnel took over.

The coordinated efforts of neighbors and first responders played a crucial role in the rescue during the dangerous flooding conditions.

