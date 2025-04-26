Needle And Thread Workshop Coming Soon To Jerseyville
JERSEYVILLE – An upcoming “Needle and Thread Workshop” lead by Joannie and Meredith Dougherty will guide Jerseyville area residents on how to make some of their own alterations.
Set for Monday, April 28, 2025 from 6 to 8 p.m., participants are asked to bring an item from home they’d like to mend or hem; instructors will offer their expertise to help teach the hand sewing skills needed to complete your project.
Needle and Thread Workshopclasses will be held in the Jersey County Arts Council (JCAC) space in the First Presbyterian Church at 400 S. State St. in Jerseyville.
These classes are for ages 8 and up, but class sizes are limited. A non-refundable donation of $25 to the JCAC is required to secure your spot and help cover the cost of supplies.
To register and get more details on the upcoming Needle and Thread Workshop, contact sewingismysuperpower8@gmail.com.
For other upcoming class offerings and more, visit sewingismysuperpower.com.
