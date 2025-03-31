Dear Editor,

As the Fire Chief of the Godfrey Fire Protection District, I am concerned about the current Village of Godfrey Trustees' decision to dismiss the proposal for expanding ambulance services. In September 2023, I suggested leasing the old fire station on Godfrey Road to enhance our emergency response, but this was ignored.

Relocating the proposed service to Roxana contradicts the trustees' vision for our village. Reliable emergency services are vital, and opposing this expansion undermines our residents' safety.

Currently, Alton Memorial is our only ambulance service, and while they perform admirably, our growing community needs more support. Expanding services would, in periods of increased demand, ensure quicker response times and better care during emergencies.

To the voters: As you make decisions in upcoming elections, please consider the importance of reliable emergency services. Thoughtful voting can ensure that our community's needs are met and that we continue to thrive.

Sincerely,

Eric Cranmer

Fire Chief

Godfrey Fire Protection District

