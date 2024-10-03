BELLEVILLE - Belleville area residents who were affected by the historic flooding in July 2024 are encouraged to attend an informational session on disaster relief assistance. The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Welcome Center of The Campus, formerly known as Lindenwood.

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) will provide details on eligibility for financial recovery assistance, application requirements, and guidance on initiating the application process.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive assistance directly from the representatives.

For those unable to attend in person, the session will be streamed live on Facebook. Check the St. Clair Emergency Management Facebook page for more information.

Additionally, support will be available at The Campus from Monday to Sunday, between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., where representatives can assist with the application process.