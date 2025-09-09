CHICAGO – The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is partnering with Governor JB Pritzker, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the National Association of State Utility Consumer Advocates (NASUCA), and the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) to promote Digital Connectivity and Lifeline Awareness Week this September 7-13, 2025. The FCC’s Lifeline program offers monthly discounts to help eligible residents access voice or broadband services.

“Staying connected is crucial when looking for jobs, scheduling healthcare services, or calling 911 in an emergency. The FCC’s Lifeline program makes it easier for low-income customers to afford their phone and broadband bill,” said ICC Chairman Doug Scott.

Under the federal Lifeline program, low-income customers who participate in certain public assistance programs, or qualify based on income can receive monthly discounts up to $9.25 a month for broadband or bundled phone and broadband services, up to $5.25 for voice-only service, or up to $34.25 for residents on qualifying Tribal lands.

For more information on eligibility and rules, visit LifelineSupport.org. For a video in American Sign Language, click here.

