EDWARDSVILLE – A first-half goal by junior Luke Neath from the penalty spot turned out to be the only goal of the match as Metro-East Lutheran won its 2019 home opener Monday afternoon over Raymond Lincolnwood 1-0 at Knights Field.

Neath’s penalty strike was only one of his two shots that he had during the match. It was also his second goal of the season, with Collin Jose leading the team with four so far this season.

The Knights’ defense was able to keep Evan Hopper, the Lancers’ top player, off the scoresheet. Hopper had found the back of the net 10 times for Lincolnwood going into the match against Metro-East.

Erik Broekemeier made five saves, including one on a Lancers’ penalty kick, and Owen Peterson made one save in the final five minutes in sharing the Knights’ first clean sheet of the season.

Metro-East had a total of 17 shots during the match, with 10 on target.

The Knights are now 2-5-1 on the season, and next play at Roxana on Wednesday afternoon in a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. Metro-East then plays at Freeburg on Friday afternoon, then returns home for a match against Civic Memorial Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m.

The Lancers fall to 4-3-1 on the season.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

