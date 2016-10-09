WOOD RIVER – On Saturday, over 350 runners made their way to Belk Park to participate in East Alton-Wood River High School’s annual cross-country invitational.

Alton Road Runners President and EAWR cross-country coach Russ Colona said this course gave runners the ultimate opportunity to show their strengths.

“We’ve got about 350 runners from about 20 different schools,” he said. “This year, the city put in a walking park so I had to change our course that we normally run to this. It seems to be working out alright. It’s easier for kids to run in, with the footing can kind of be iffy at times in the grass from the moles."

In preparation for next week's Mississippi Valley Conference Championship and Oct. 22's IHSA Regional meet, Jersey Community High School's Ben Flowers decided to take this meet off to rest after a tough run in Peoria earlier in the week.

“This is really a highly competitive meet,” he said. “The Litchfield girls rank ninth in the state, the Carlinville boys rank seventh. Ben (Flowers) is one of the top runners and could be the state champion. Waterloo has an outstanding team.”

SENIOR BOYS TOP 10: Jaxen McNeese, Lebanon (16:25); Collin Kessinger, Greenville (16:34); Chase Headen, Red Bud (16:59); Sam Hurst, Civic Memorial (17:03); Jake Noll, Columbia (17:24); Richard Alexander, Collinsville (17:26); Andrew Byden, Jersey (17:37); Jake Roustio, East Alton-Wood River (17:44); Will Autenreith, Collinsville (17:47); Samuel Rick, Waterloo (18:04).

Other area finishers included Jersey’s Angelo Logan (11th place, 18:11) and Father McGivney’s Jarod Silhavy (16th, 19:01) and Derek Shearer (20th, 20:03).

SENIOR GIRLS TOP 10: Briana Travis, Litchfield (19:27), Alexis Throne, Litchfield (19:30); Elizabeth Holan, Litchfield (19:54); Kaleigh Grace, Jersey (20:10); Danielle London, Red Bud (20:23); LeaAnn Johnson, Staunton (20:43); Brooke Supancic, Red Bud (21:14); Kailey Heusohn, Dupo (21:25); Jordan Brandt, Litchfield (21:53); Heather Elliot, Waterloo (21:57).

Other area finishers included Father McGivney’s Megan Schilly (11th, 22:05), EAWR’s Clarissa Gilreath (12th, 22:13) and Kaylee Dailey (18th, 23:52) and Southwestern’s Rachel Lahey (20th, 27:00).

JUNIOR BOYS TOP 10: Jason Landon, Carlinville (16:05); Cohl Callies, Civic Memorial (16:13); Charles Helton IV, Carlinville (16:23); Samuel Mock, Carlinville (16:26); Grayson Armour, Carlinville (16:32); Ryan Poggenpohl, Litchfield (16:39); Josh Foster, Columbia (16:55); Eli King, Columbia (17:38); Daniel Jones, Father McGivney (17:44); Chase Wallendorff, East Alton-Wood River (17:44)

Other area finishers included Southwestern’s Grant Seniker (11th, 17:48) and Jason Hentricks (31st, 22:57), EAWR’s Jacob Mustain (21st, 19:41) and Blake Unterbrink (26th, 20:57), Jersey’s Austin Koenig (22nd, 20:06), Tom Rexing (27th, 20:58) and Lucas Ross (29th, 21:28). Marquette Catholic’s Jackson Dooling placed 30th with a time of 22:47.

JUNIOR GIRLS TOP 10: Kayla Tirey, Collinsville (19:25); Stasia Nejmanowski, Carlinville (20:16); Emma Leonhard, Greenville (20:27); Mackenzie Harris, Carlinville (20:38); Isabelle Wolff, Southwestern (22:11); Sydney Merele, Jersey (22:30); Desiree Lesicko, Staunton (22:35); Megan Fraley, Jersey (22:43); Morgan Cook, Jersey (22:54); Brittnay Komor, Litchfield (23:36).

Other area finishers included Jersey’s Rachel Murray (11th, 24:11) and Juliana Weiner (20th, 29:05), Father McGivney’s Abigail Podshadley (12th, 24:18), Southwestern’s Courtney Stahling (16th, 26:47), Amy Duty (17th, 26:59) and Galaxie Vail (19th, 28:15).

