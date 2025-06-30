EDWARDSVILLE — Nearly 100 students in grades 5 through 12 participated in the Edwardsville School District #7 Orchestra Camp last week, showcasing their skills on violin, viola, cello, and bass.

The camp, held within the district, provided instruction from a team of educators that included Victoria Voumard, Missy Banker, Maggie Patton, Phil Sgambelluri, and Lindsey Wolfford.

Voumard has coordinated the successful orchestra camp for students for many years in the Edwardsville School District #7. Voumard said the event aimed to enhance students' musical abilities and foster a deeper appreciation for orchestral instruments.

Voumard also described the camp as "a tremendous success, reflecting strong student engagement and commitment to the program."

District officials expressed pride in the students' achievements and the collaborative effort of the instructors, highlighting the camp as "a valuable opportunity for young musicians to develop their talents."