ALTON – National Education Association (NEA) President Becky Pringle visited Collinsville High School on Thursday and will visit East Elementary School in Alton on Friday as part of four locations in Illinois as part of her Joy, Justice and Excellence tour, talking to members about their concerns, challenges and successes during this school year and throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic.

From 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, Pringle will make a stop at East Elementary School (1035 Washington Ave., Alton). She will meet with members and see a showcase garden where the students learn to plan, plant and maintain both kitchen and landscaped gardens.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pringle visited Collinsville High School (2201 South Morrison Avenue, Collinsville) on Thursday.

The National Education Association (NEA) President Pringle today visited staff and students at Collinsville High School as part of her national Joy, Justice and Excellence tour to meet with NEA members across the country and hear their concerns, challenges and successes during this school year and throughout the pandemic. In Collinsville, Pringle met with local leaders and school administration to discuss their Kahok Program, a grow your own teachers' program with a focus on recruiting BIPOC future educators.

Pringle will be joined by Illinois Education Association (IEA) President Kathi Griffin and IEA Executive Director Audrey Soglin at her first stop, which is at Collinsville High School. There she will meet with local leaders and the school administration to talk about the school’s Kahok Program, which is a joint effort between the school district and the Collinsville Education Association to grow their own teachers, with a concentration on recruiting BIPOC future educators.

“There is nothing better than being out in schools and communities with our members. Their passion for educating students and helping on their paths to success helps feed the spirit. We’re so thrilled that President Pringle was able to come spend some time with our members in Illinois and so thankful to get a chance to show off some of the amazing work our educators are doing to support Illinois students. It’s been a rough two years, and it’s nice to know that NEA knows that and cares to listen to the struggles, as well as the successes. It’s good to be recognized, heard and respected,” IEA President Kathi Griffin said.

More like this: