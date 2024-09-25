ALTON — The Alton Section NCNW and YWCA extend an invitation to the community to attend its Illinois House of Representatives 111th District Candidates’ forum on Thursday, October 3 at 7 p.m. in the YWCA Gym, 304 E. Third St., Alton, IL.

There are two candidates running for a two year term in the Illinois House of Representatives. The two candidates include: Representative Amy Elik (incumbent) and Nick Raftopolous (challenger). The 111th district includes all or portions of Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Godfrey, Granite City, Hartford, Mitchell, Roxana, South Roxana, and Wood River.

The event will start with a short period of introduction by each candidate, followed by a question and answer session. If time permits, questions from the audience will be allowed. Information will also be provided on the four advisory items on the ballot, including three from the State and one from Madison County.

The forum is open to all and is free of charge. All interested community members are encouraged to attend. NCNW and YWCA encourages community members with mobility issues to park in the YWCA parking lot on George St and others to park on nearby streets. Registration for the event is encouraged. Please go to register at https://shorturl.at/G53mP . If you have any questions, please contact YWCA at 618.465.7774 or email us at info@ywcaswil.org.

NCNW and YWCA are conducting this forum as a community service and do not endorse any one candidate running for public office.

