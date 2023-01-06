ALTON - NCG Cinema is hosting a special, live screening of the UFC 283 Event on Saturday, January 21.

Tickets are now on sale for this special event - which airs live for one night only at NCG Alton - at ncgmovies.com.

Join us for TWO exclusive Title Fights: Teixeira vs. Hill and Figueiredo vs Moren broadcasted LIVE from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“NCG is proud to continue offering exciting, live events to our neighbors. The opportunity to stream two UFC Title fights, live from Brazil, is an experience that we’re thrilled to bring to our communities. Fans of UFC and mixed martial arts should keep their eyes out for more exclusive streaming events in the future.” said Jeff Geiger, NCG Chief Executive Officer.

Alcoholic beverages will be available before, and during, the big fight at NCG Alton’s exclusive theater bar for those 21 years and older.

