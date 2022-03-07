EDWARDSVILLE – The National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center (NCERC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has welcomed Post-Doctoral Research Fellow Mingjun Ma, PhD. Ma joins NCERC’s growing team of researchers who focus on a variety of research topics that help support the expansion of the bioeconomy in the U.S. and globally.

The Post-Doctoral Research Fellow program is supported through funding from the Illinois Corn Marketing Board which has been a longtime supporter of the NCERC and its workforce training programs.

“We’re extremely grateful for Dr. Ma’s arrival to our team. We have big plans to expand our research services and expertise in 2022 and he will play a critical role in doing so,” said John Caupert, NCERC Executive Director. “We’re particularly excited to utilize his skill sets in Lifecycle Analysis and Technoeconomic Analysis as we take the next steps in projects related to novel uses of bio-based feedstocks and new uses for corn. NCERC owes this incredible opportunity to the ongoing support of Illinois’ corn growers.”

Ma joins NCERC after completing a doctorate in agriculture and biosystems engineering at Iowa State University where he performed research in corn fermentation, pet food and animal ingredients, and grain processing.

“I’m excited to continue my research at NCERC on topics that make an impact on agriculture and the bioprocessing industries,” said Ma. “The research team at NCERC is renowned for its expertise. I’m grateful to learn from and work with them as I prepare to take the next step in my career.”

To learn more about NCERC’s workforce training and education programs, visit EthanolResearch.com.

