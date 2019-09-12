EDWARDSVILLE - The NCERC at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Executive Director John Caupert hosted the Illinois Agricultural Leadership Program Class of 2020 meeting in late August.

The Illinois Agricultural Leadership Foundation (IALF) oversees the premier leadership program in Illinois, and has provided for and strengthened agricultural leadership since its founding in 1981. Candidates, aged 25 to 49, are selected based on demonstrated leadership activities and potential, commitment to learning, and accountability to the Illinois and U.S. agricultural industry.

Caupert presented to the group, providing an overview of the Center and its capabilities. Participants then had the opportunity to tour the entire facility, covering the NCERC’s fermentation and analytical laboratories, fermentation suite, pilot plant and Siemens SIMIT lab.

Article continues after sponsor message

Industry experts also presented to the group. Jim Bauman, vice president of market development for the National Corn Growers Association, and Kelly Davis, vice president of regulatory affairs for the Renewable Fuels Association, led discussions about the current state of the ethanol and agriculture industries.

Thirty participants are in the two-year program with careers varying from sales and grain marketing to finance and farming.

The IALF strives to provide participants with the necessary experience and education to succeed in leading the agricultural industry through the 21st century. The IALF has served nearly 500 individuals from every region of Illinois and every facet of Illinois agriculture.

More like this: