NCAA women's basketball recognizes Butts

EDWARDSVILLE - The NCAA women's basketball Twitter feed recognized the outstanding performance of senior Shronda Butts in Wednesday's 94-75 victory over Austin Peay. Butts celebrated her final home game as a Cougar by scoring 30 points, dishing out 10 assists and grabbing four steals. She accounted for more than half of SIUE's scoring.