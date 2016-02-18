Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Login|Sign Up

NCAA women's basketball recognizes Butts

February 18, 2016 2:10 PM
Listen to the story

Shronda Butts

EDWARDSVILLE - The NCAA women's basketball Twitter feed recognized the outstanding performance of senior Shronda Butts in Wednesday's 94-75 victory over Austin Peay. Butts celebrated her final home game as a Cougar by scoring 30 points, dishing out 10 assists and grabbing four steals. She accounted for more than half of SIUE's scoring.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 

Print Version Submit a Sports Tip

Trending
Join our mailing list Subscribe to our Daily Update
Contact
200 W. Third Street | Alton, IL 62002
Suite 200
618.465.9850
Home  |   Advertise With Us  |   Job Opportunities  |   Our Partners  |   Web Design Services  |   Contact US  |   Site Map   |  RSS Feeds  |  Email   |  Privacy Policy

Metro East Star | Edglen Today

© Copyright 2005-2024 Intellisoft Development Corporation. All rights reserved.
Serving the areas of Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Edwardsville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Bethalto, Grafton, Granite City,
Hartford, Highland, Troy, Fairview Heights, Belleville and the surrounding cities.