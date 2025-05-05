Navy Veteran Vernon H. Baze Honored for Vietnam War Service
COTTAGE HILLS Vernon H. Baze, a Navy veteran from Cottage Hills who served from 1958 to 1970, is being honored for his service during the Vietnam War. Baze, who held the rank of E-6, died on January 23, 1998. He was not killed in action.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Baze’s years of service spanned 12 years in the Navy, reflecting a commitment during a significant period of U.S. military involvement in Southeast Asia.
The tribute was submitted by Kimberly Deardeuff.