COTTAGE HILLS Vernon H. Baze, a Navy veteran from Cottage Hills who served from 1958 to 1970, is being honored for his service during the Vietnam War. Baze, who held the rank of E-6, died on January 23, 1998. He was not killed in action.

Baze’s years of service spanned 12 years in the Navy, reflecting a commitment during a significant period of U.S. military involvement in Southeast Asia.

The tribute was submitted by Kimberly Deardeuff.