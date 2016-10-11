Open Enrollment begins Nov. 1st.

ALTON – Trying to find the right insurance coverage for one’s healthcare needs and budget can be a confusing process. However, Health Insurance Navigators through Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation provide free assistance to guide local residents through the Health Insurance Marketplace, which opens Nov. 1st.

Navigators can help individuals determine if they qualify for low-cost insurance through the Affordable Care Act or for no-cost, state-sponsored healthcare coverage. If they do, Navigators will walk them step-by-step through the enrollment or renewal process and verify if price breaks or tax credits are available to assist them with any costs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Open enrollment runs November 1, 2016 – January 31, 2017. If residents enroll by December 15, 2016, in most instances, their insurance will be in place by January 1, 2017.

Navigators are available at various health centers across Madison and St. Clair counties. To schedule an appointment, please call 618-397-3303.

About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation: SIHF operates a network of 30 health centers across 10 counties with more than 150 medical providers who deliver comprehensive care in Family medicine, Internal (Adult) Medicine , Pediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Dental Medicine, Behavioral Health, specialty care, and community outreach services. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

More like this: