EDWARDSVILLE – Natalie Nava had quite the day for Edwardsville's field hockey team Monday.

Nava, a senior, had a goal and two assists as the Tigers rolled past Parkway South 8-0 at Tiger Stadium.

“I thought that altogether, we all did really good,” Nava said. “Our passes were, I thought, very good; we connected better than we have all season. I think we just played a good game.

“A lot of our games, we started off kind of slow, but today, one of our goals was to come out from the very beginning; I think we did that.”

Nava scored late in the first half to make the score 6-0 heading into the break. “I got a pass from Allie (Hosto) and I shot it – it went in,” Nava said of her goal.

“We're very happy with (the win) – we have two more games this week (Wednesday at Rockwood Marquette in St. Louis County and at home against Cor Jesu) and we're hoping we can do just as well in those games as we did here today.”

Nava has been playing field hockey since sixth grade. “My dad and brothers both played hockey and I played soccer all the way through; it was the only sport in middle school that was like both, so I just picked that one.”

Nava is planning on attending university following her graduation in the spring. “I'm not sure where (she will be going), but I'm going to major in nursing and minor in Spanish.”

