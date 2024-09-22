SPRINGFIELD – Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville will host Nature-Culture Day on Saturday, Sept. 28 to introduce visitors to the natural environment of the site and how it shaped the Mississippian culture.

The event, which is free and open to the public, includes a nature hike, Native American storytelling, and an informational talk. Activities will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the interpretive center lobby and auditorium.

Cris Flores, education representative, will lead a brief informative talk on peregrine falcons and falcons in Mississippian iconography at 11:30 a.m. in the Iseminger Auditorium.

The afternoon will feature a special three-hour nature-culture hike on the trails at Cahokia Mounds. The hike will step off from the interpretive center at 1 p.m. and will end at 4 p.m. Hikers are free to leave at any time. Archaeologist Julie Zimmermann will lead the hike around lesser-known cultural areas of the site while discussing its natural elements. Participants are encouraged to wear hike-appropriate clothing and footwear and to bring water, sunscreen, and bug spray.

In addition, Native American storytellers Veronica Pipestem (Osage/Otoe-Missouria) and Chris Hill (Muscogee) will share stories from their culture from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Iseminger Auditorium.

Reservations are not required, but seating will be available on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call 618-346-5160 or go online. Cahokia Mounds is located at 30 Ramey St. in Collinsville off Interstate 255.

The gallery wing of the interpretive center remains closed due to construction.

