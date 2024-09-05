EDWARDSVILLE – The Nature Preserve Foundation is pleased to announce its annual fundraiser, "Wine and Whiskey for the Watershed," taking place on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 6:30 PM at the historic Ink House in Edwardsville, Illinois. This year’s event promises an unforgettable evening featuring a curated selection of wines and spirits, along with culinary delights from some of the region’s finest restaurants.

“Wine and Whiskey for the Watershed” offers attendees a unique opportunity to indulge in over 60 exceptional wines and spirits, courtesy of Koerner Distributing Inc. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase the wines and spirits available for (from the) tasting at special event discounts through the event’s retail partner, Bin 51 Wine & Spirits (In Edwardsville).

The evening will also showcase signature dishes from seven acclaimed local restaurants: 1818 Chophouse, Cleveland Heath, Bella Milano, Moussalli’s Prime, Mio Osteria, Brick + Bramble, and Sugo’s Spaghetteria.

VIP ticketholders to the event will be permitted early access to the event, entering at 5:30 and experiencing exclusive reserve tastings. Each VIP ticketholder will also go home with two bottles of wine as a gift: Quilt Threadcount, a bold full-bodied red blend wine, and Round Pond Estate Sauvignon Blanc, a highly rated crisp and complex white wine, both from California’s Napa Valley region.

“We are thrilled to bring together the community for an evening of fine wine, whiskey, and cuisine, all in support of our mission to protect and preserve our local natural spaces,” said Jeff Bash, President of the Nature Preserve Foundation Board of Directors. “This event is a wonderful way for supporters to enjoy a night out while contributing to the health and vitality of our watershed.”

The funds raised during the event will directly benefit the Nature Preserve Foundation’s ongoing efforts to conserve and restore critical natural habitats within the Edwardsville area. These initiatives include watershed management, habitat restoration, and environmental education programs that engage and inform the community about the importance of preserving our natural resources.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM (VIP ticketholders get early access at 5:30 PM)

Location: The Ink House, 117 N 2nd St, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Tickets: https://naturepreservefoundation.org/ww4w/

Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so early purchase is encouraged. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://naturepreservefoundation.org/ww4w/.

Join us for an evening of indulgence and impact, where every sip and bite supports the conservation of our region’s natural beauty. Don’t miss this chance to make a difference while enjoying the best that our local food and beverage community has to offer.

About the Nature Preserve Foundation

The Nature Preserve Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and restoration of natural habitats in the Edwardsville area. Through a combination of conservation initiatives, community outreach, and environmental education, the Foundation strives to protect the region's ecological integrity for future generations.

